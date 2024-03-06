Legal & General Group Plc Sells 99,877 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,369,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $315,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

