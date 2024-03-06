Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 33,465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 421.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RCD opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $103.95 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $551.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

