Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.