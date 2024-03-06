Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.