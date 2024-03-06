Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

