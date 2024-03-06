Lido Advisors LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,075,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Stem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 687,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,335 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Stem by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Stem Trading Down 12.3 %

Stem stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $37,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $37,430.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,562 shares in the company, valued at $374,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,500.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948 in the last three months. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

