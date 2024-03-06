Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 127,549 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,549 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

