Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 17,183 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

