Lifesci Capital Comments on Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spyre Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $37.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.85. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $39.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.