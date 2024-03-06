Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 59,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $252.88 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average of $203.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,616 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,606. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

