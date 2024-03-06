Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,550 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $192,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSE:LAD traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.52. 33,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.40.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

