Loop Capital Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $170.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $148.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,134. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.