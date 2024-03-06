Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $467.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $479.14. The firm has a market cap of $435.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.