LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.74

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 150870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LXU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSB Industries

LSB Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $546.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.