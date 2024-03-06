Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

