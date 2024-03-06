MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.4 %

MGNX opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.12. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.