Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MANU opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.77. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Manchester United

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.