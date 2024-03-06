Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $22.26

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $23.48. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 12,298,409 shares traded.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

