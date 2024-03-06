Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

