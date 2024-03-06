Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $9.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 738,013 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,990,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

