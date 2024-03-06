MarketWise, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,535. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $593.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.53. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

