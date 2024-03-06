Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Markforged in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.45 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Markforged has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markforged by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Markforged by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

