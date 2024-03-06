Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Markforged in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.45 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Markforged Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:MKFG opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Markforged has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47.
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
