Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.11. The stock had a trading volume of 353,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,104. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

