MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

MasterBrand Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBC. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

