MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.63.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
