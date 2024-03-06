MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.178 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.85 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

