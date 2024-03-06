MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.10

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.10 and last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 89378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.71.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.46.
In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
