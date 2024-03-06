Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $36.38

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.38, but opened at $38.31. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 14,360 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hovde Group downgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

