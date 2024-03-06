Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lessened by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $123.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.