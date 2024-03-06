Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $381,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,551,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $603,132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,691,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,115,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,502,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,115,000 after purchasing an additional 165,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $498.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,732,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,132,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $504.42. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.38 and a 200-day moving average of $352.83.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,162,320 shares of company stock worth $489,568,232. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

