Metals Acquisition Limited Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Metals Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,676,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $20,938,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.