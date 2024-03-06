MetisDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $80.09 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $519.59 million and approximately $80.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $98.96 or 0.00146934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00014928 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00022433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,268.46 or 0.99880425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 97.91251651 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $81,114,995.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

