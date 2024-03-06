Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,286.90 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,201.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,137.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

