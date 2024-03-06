Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $9.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $9.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $39.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,286.90 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,201.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,137.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

