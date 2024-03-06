Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

