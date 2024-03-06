MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives $14.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $963.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 83.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,389,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,286,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $3,212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,146 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

