MiL.k (MLK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.40 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. MiL.k has a market cap of $143.40 million and $83.84 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MiL.k Profile
MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,822,050 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
