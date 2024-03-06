MiMedx Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiMedx Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $931.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

