monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,783,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after buying an additional 483,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock opened at $218.27 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.74.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

