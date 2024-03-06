Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

MNST stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

