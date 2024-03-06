Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.61 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $406.12 million and $31.61 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00060241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00022565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001362 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,108,803,478 coins and its circulating supply is 840,858,433 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

