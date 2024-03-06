Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.3% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,507,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,486,000 after buying an additional 144,114 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 333,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 83,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,451,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $98.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

