Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

