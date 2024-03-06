Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $117,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

MSI traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $336.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

