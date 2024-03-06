Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stake Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $405.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

