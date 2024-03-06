Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.
Myers Industries Stock Up 6.7 %
NYSE:MYE opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $763.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.29.
Myers Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
