Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Position Raised by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 5.27% of Myomo worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of MYO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 113,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,085. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.51. Myomo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Myomo in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on MYO

Myomo Profile

(Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.