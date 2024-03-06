Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,312 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Napco Security Technologies worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

