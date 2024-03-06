Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $44.06

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.06, but opened at $40.70. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 403,738 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.