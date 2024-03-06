Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.46. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.