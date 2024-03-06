Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $28.06

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $27.18. Nayax shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 158 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
