Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $28.06

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $27.18. Nayax shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

Nayax Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

